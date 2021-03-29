Matt Figger named men’s basketball coach at UTRGV

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Monday Matt Figger has been hired as the men’s head coach.

Figger’s introductory press conference has not been scheduled, according to the school’s athletics department.

During his four years at Austin Peay, Figger compiled a 76-51 record, including a 49-25 mark in OVC play.

“All the candidates we met with spoke highly about our basketball program and the strong foundation built by Coach Lew Hill,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “Coach Figger certainly recognizes that our program is on the rise, and we are confident that he is the right person for the job. He has had tremendous success as a Division I head coach, and we are delighted to have him.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Figger, his wife, Katrina, and their son, Vince, to the Valley. Coach Figger is a proven winner who has strong Texas ties and brings a wealth of Division I experience to our program,” Conque said. “As a sitting Division I head coach from a very respected program at Austin Peay, this is a statement hire for our university, athletics department and men’s basketball program. I am confident Coach Figger will continue to build upon the great work and legacy of Coach Hill and I am excited for the future success of our program as we continue to Rally the Valley around UTRGV Athletics.”

Off the court, Figger’s teams were active in the community. In 2019, for example, student-athlete Zach Glotta was one of 46 Division I basketball players nominated to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Give Back Team, recognizing men’s basketball student-athletes for outstanding community service.

“I cannot express enough how excited my family and I are to become a part of the UTRGV family,” Figger said. “This program has already experienced an incredible leader in Lew Hill. Coach Hill’s vision has already laid a strong foundation. My job is to continue the work and do my due diligence to make this program successful and to take it to levels never before experienced. The work starts now!

Former Basketball Coach Lew Hill died in his sleep following a game at Texas Southern University in February.