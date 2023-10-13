HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 spoke with Mathew Macial, a local singer who get his start in Christian radio.

Macial said his humble beginings helped him learn a lot about the music industry and see what music styles people were most receptive to.

The singer was chosen as a contestant in the 2023 “You, God’s Music Showcase” singing competition judged by Dove Award winner Jordan Feliz, The Voice Season 9 winner Jordan Smith and Billboard charting Christian contemporary artist Blanca.

Macial ranked in the top 25 at this competition with over 2,000 contestants.

He also announced he will be releasing a new album soon.