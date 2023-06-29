BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the seventh death associated with a fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros.

In addition to the increased death toll, the CDC is reporting that there are now nine confirmed cases of fungal meningitis, 10 probable cases (based on spinal tap results,) and 15 suspected cases based on symptoms.

The CDC, the Mexican Ministry of Health and state and local health departments are responding to the meningitis outbreak among patients who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in Mexico.

“Officials identified two clinics associated with the outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3,” the CDC stated. Both clinics were closed on May 13.

Photo by ABRAHAM PINEDA/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ABRAHAM PINEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The CDC warns that those who had procedures at those clinics from Jan. 1 to May 13 are at risk for fungal meningitis, which occurs when a fungal infection spreads from one point of the body to the brain or spinal cord.

Labs have received signals consistent with Fusarium solani, a species of fungi. A recent outbreak of Fusarium in Durango, Mexico had a fatality rate of more than 40%, the CDC stated.

Symptoms of fungal meningitis include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck and an altered mental state. Testing for fungal meningitis requires a spinal tap, which involves inserting a needle in a person’s lower back to collect fluid.

Those who had procedures at the clinic between Jan. 1 and May 13 are urged to go to the nearest emergency room.

“Starting treatment right way if you are found to have fungal meningitis greatly increases the likelihood of survival,” the CDC post stated.