MATAMOROS, Mexico (ValleyCentral) – The smoke from a massive fire in Matamoros could be seen from 30 to 40 miles away Sunday evening.

The Brownsville Fire Department reported on Facebook it had learned of the blaze.

“(BFD) responded to the call of large plumes of smoke as well as loud bang. After further investigation the fire is in Matamoros and we were able to confirm it is a fuel tanker fire,” the post read.

The large plume of dark black smoke could be seen from as far away as San Benito and Rio Hondo. The winds carried the smoke over the communities along the Military Highway in southern Cameron County.

News outlets in Matamoros indicate the fire is at a fuel storage facility on the highway between Matamoros and Reynosa near el Ejido Las Rusias.