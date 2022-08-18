BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over a month after seven people participated in a kidnapping, a man accused of coordinating the crime was arrested again on new charges.

On July 3, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenida Katrina in Brownsville in reference to an aggravated kidnapping.

According to law enforcement, a witness stated a victim was taken against his will after being assaulted and thrown inside a vehicle. After a day of being held captive, the victim was returned “severely beaten.”

The victim made contact with CCSO investigators and after an investigation of the case, it was revealed that seven individuals played a role in the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Sheriffs were able to obtain arrest warrants for all seven suspects but only arrested five with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Of the five arrested was Cesario Mendiola, 44, who was taken into custody and released on bond. Upon further investigation, law enforcement discovered that Mendiola was the mastermind behind the July 3 crime, a news release from CCSO states. A new warrant was secured for his arrest after the discovery.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Mendiola and charged him with directing the activity of a street gang, a first-degree felony. He has been transported and booked to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.