HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A mass swearing-in is planned for a terminally ill 10-year-old at the Mercedes Livestock Show Arena.

Devarjeye “DJ” Daniel from Hubble, Texas is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer, but that has not stopped the brave 10-year-old from setting big goals.

In an effort to honor Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl who lost her life to lung cancer, DJ aspired to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.

DJ achieved his goal in February, and now he’s surpassing it thanks to “an overwhelming amount of support,” according to a press release from the City of Mercedes.

Over 490 departments have honored DJ so far, and he is ready to keep adding to that number.

DJ will be in the Rio Grande Valley, on June 8, 2022, to attend a mass swearing-in at the Mercedes Livestock Show Arena.

He is scheduled to be sworn in by several Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy County departments at 2 p.m. Guests can enter through the Texas Avenue entrance.

Those wishing to contribute to DJ’s efforts in raising awareness about childhood cancer can donate to his Gofundme page.