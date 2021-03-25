MASS Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry 4.0 to be held at Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG, Texas — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) announced they are teaming up with Reliant Energy for the upcoming MASS Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry (DTEP) 4.0.

The DTEP will take place on March 31 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until capacity is reached.

According to the release this mega event will enable the Food Bank RGV to distribute up to five times more food than the normal weekly on-site food bank DTEP and will serve up to 3,500 families.

“Reliant’s support of our fourth MASS DTEP enables the Food Bank RGV to reach more people, effectively and efficiently, during a time of unprecedented need in the RGV,” said Stuart Haniff, chief executive officer for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Food Bank RGV MASS Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry 4.0 will follow the Food Bank RGV’s drive-thru mobile model, with little or no contact as a safety measure following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All vehicle occupants must wear face coverings and car trunks must be completely empty, said the news release.

Distribution will be first come, first served. To enter the Bert Ogden Arena, please exit on Owassa Rd. exit, then turn onto Alberta Rd. from the Expressway 281 frontage rd. and follow the flow of traffic and direction from police officers.

For more information on sponsoring a distribution, please contact Philip Farias at 956-904-4513.