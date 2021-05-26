Masks still required in Brownsville federal buildings

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The City of Brownsville sent word Wednesday saying that they will still require employees, contractors, and visitors to wear masks in federal buildings.

The City of Brownsville says the are taking a “conservative approach” as they continue to vaccinate as much of their residents as possible.

The city has chosen to continue to require masks or face coverings in their federal buildings, including La Plaza at Brownsville Terminal and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

“As we continue to open the City and make strides in fighting against COVID-19 through vaccinations, we continue to monitor cases closely,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “We want to protect our government workers as they continue their dedicated work to keep our city running. It is important that we continue to wear masks for now.”