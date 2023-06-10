MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Results in the 2023 runoff race for Mercedes Commissioner Place 3 reflect Joe Martinez will remain in his seat.

Martinez received 634 votes, 61.85% of the ballots cast.

Benavidez trailed with 38.15% of the ballots cast or 391 votes.

“I want to work hard these next three years because I know we’re going to be victorious, and we’re going to continue to work hard to make Mercedes the best city in the Valley,” Martinez said.

Early voting for the runoff garnered 737 votes cast in Mercedes.