WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Martinez Furniture donated mattresses worth a total of $160,00 to the Weslaco Police Department.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Weslaco Police Department Headquarters.

The donations were in honor of fallen McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez.

The donation was accepted by the City of Weslaco Leadership, Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera and Weslaco Public Information Officer Sgt. Miguel Martinez.