PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new mayor will represent the city of Port Isabel after an election on Saturday.

Martin Cantu Jr. defeated incumbent mayor J.J. Zamora to become the new mayor of Port Isabel. Cantu garnered 65 percent of the votes, compared to 34 percent for Zamora.

Zamora served as Port Isabel’s mayor for multiple terms.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a city meeting.