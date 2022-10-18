RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month.

Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande City.

“Our newest store in Rio Grande City will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” Mashalls’ President Tim Miner said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”

The grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 30, with the store to remain open until 10 p.m. Store hours will then change to 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The new store plans to employ about 60 people in both full- and part-time positions.

To celebrate the new location, Marshalls said it would contribute $10,000 to a local charity, which it did not name in its news release about the opening.

“Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Marshalls stated in the release.