MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The holiday season is just around the corner and the city of McAllen is preparing for it’s annual Holiday Parade 2022.

Actor Mario Lopez will return as host of the parade alongside HEB’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs Linda Tovar.

The city is looking for parade volunteers to hold the massive helium filled balloons and carry the sponsor banners.

There’s also an invitation to all high school bands to be in the parade with a $1000 incentive. The money is designed to help students decorate their instruments and band uniforms.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said the city is excited for what’s to come.

“At the very end it’s about quality of life it’s about our people enjoying and of course attracting different people from through out the area to come visit and enjoy McAllen,” Villalobos said.

Those interested in being in the parade can contact the McAllen Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 681-3333. The Holiday Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at McAllen Memorial Stadium and then travel down Bicentennial Boulevard.