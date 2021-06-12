Mario Garza wins San Juan mayor election

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Juan will keep its current mayor.

Mario Garza defeated Jesus Ramirez in the San Juan June runoff election to keep his position as San Juan mayor.

Garza won the election with 1,574 votes to Ramirez’s 1,541 votes, taking 50.53 percent of the election total.

This is the second term Garza has won as San Juan mayor. He first won the position in 2017.

Garza’s term will last four years.

Two commissioner positions were also settled in San Juan on Saturday.

Neto “Coach” Guajardo will retain his position as a San Juan commissioner after defeating R.C. Flores.

Adina “Dina” Santillan will take over the position of former commissioner Ramierz after defeating Nickie Ybarra.