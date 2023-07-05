BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College in Brownsville has announced its inaugural TSC Mariachi Summer Camp for high school students.

TSC’s news release said the camp is set for July 10 through 12 and will take place at the campus. Participants of all skill levels will be taught by experienced mariachi instructors and performers.

This camp will be led by Avigai Gonzalez who will be guiding TSC’s Mariachi Escorpion.

“We want to help the programs around the area, a lot of high schools are starting mariachi programs,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez hopes to offer both a beginner and advanced level at TSC. The mariachi camp is a key recruitment tool to show students there is a higher education option to continue their playing careers.

“My goal is to be the source of help where students can reach out and know that TSC is here to help in any way,” she said. “Our goal is to get these students onto campus and have them know that our campus is here to openly learn music regardless of their level.”

The participants will end the three-day camp with a concert on their own on July 12.

Registration is $75 and will include lunch each day plus a beautiful, originally designed, TSC mariachi camp shirt.

