MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen High School Mariachi Oro was crowned 5A State Champions at the 2022 TAME Mariachi State Finals, making it the seventh state title for the group.

Mariachi Oro Head Director, Alex Treviño said this year’s win was a success but also a challenge.

“We had about 65% of the kids that were brand new to this program this year,” said Treviño. “Honestly we didn’t think that we would be in a really good spot this year but the kids pulled through.”

According to Treviño, there is a lot of dedication that goes into mariachi competitions and sometimes it is hard for parents to understand.

“A lot of new parents don’t understand how this works, it’s new to them; the commitment level of dedication, the rehearsals that go behind it,” said Treviño.

Lucero Mendez and Austin Rosalez are both students who consider the mariachi group a hard-working family.

Mendez said it was difficult for her mom to accept her passion for mariachi music.

“My mom at first, she didn’t want me to stay in it because we would practice so many hours,” said Mendez. “After I invited her to one of my concerts, she saw how much work we put in and how much the work pays off; she has been supporting me throughout these years.”

As for Rosalez, his passion for mariachi music did not spark right away.

“When I was little, my grandma would always play in the car and I would always be like, ‘Oh no turn that stuff off,’” said Rosalez. “Now I’m like, put it on and that’s my wake up music, it’s what drives me throughout the day.”

According to Treviño, mariachi competition is not for everyone.

“It’s not easy for the kids, not easy for the parents or even for us as directors, we push ourselves hard,” said Treviño.

He said students like Rosalez and Mendez are helping shape the next generation of McAllen High School’s Mariachi Oro.

“It’s never easy but we’re glad that we are able to make it work,” said Treviño.

The Mariachi Oro group will be preparing for future competitions.

“This next week is the UIL state festival. I know there’s a lot of competition going on, it’s Texas, there’s competitions for everything,” said Treviño.