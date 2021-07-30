Margaritaville Resort planning to open on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Business has been picking up on South Padre Island and now the major brand, Margaritaville, is planning to make South Padre Island its latest location for a resort.

According to documents from the island’s Development Standards Review Task Force, a new design to remodel the Pearl Beach Resort into the Margaritaville Beach Resort were submitted and show the complete remodel.

The news of the resort spread across island local business owners.

“We are very excited, anything that is a well-named brand, it’s going to bring people to the island and it’s a whole new thing, so we think it’s going to be great,” said South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Anita Bagley.

Bagley said from what she has understood, the resort is scheduled to begin during October and will take about eight to ten months to finish.

Yummies Bistro owner, Ernie Del Rio, says the COVID-19 pandemic impacted businesses and that the new resort will help gain attention to the island.

“It’s going to bring more people that know about Margaritaville, people from all over the country hopefully come down and visit,” said Del Rio.

Clayton Brashear of Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill shared that he is also looking forward to new businesses coming to the island, including the Margaritaville Resort.

“As a resort community, we need all the valley folks to come, we have folks coming from out of town and all the new businesses. The Margaritaville hotel will help, certainly, it will help us, big time,” said Brashear.

From restaurants to beach bars the new resort is bringing hope for new business to the island.