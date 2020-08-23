Marco enters the Gulf, as Laura moves through the Caribbean

Since the start of Saturday, we have seen the paths of Marco and Laura come into more agreement in the weather models. It looks like finally, we have a good idea at the their paths.

Tropical Storm Marco is currently on the verge of hurricane strength and could be upgraded as soon as Saturday night. Marco has just entered the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Cancun, and has its eyes set on Louisiana on Monday as Category 1 hurricane. As the storm moves northward it could swing some moisture toward the Rio Grande Valley. This has lead to a forecast of 40% of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly along the coast of Willacy and Cameron counties. Starr County likely won’t see much if at all from these showers.

Tropical Storm Laura is currently over Puerto Rico and is forecast to track near the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. Being those islands have some rather tall mountains, that could effect the strength of Laura as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Once Laura gets into the gulf the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make b-line toward Louisiana as well. This means Louisiana could see hurricane landfalls on both Monday and again on Wednesday. Unlike with Marco, Laura will bring plenty of dry air to the Rio Grande Valley. This means hot temperatures and little chance of moisture for the second half of the week.