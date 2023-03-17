HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March Madness is underway, and with that, thousands of brackets across the country are in shambles.

With an unexpected win from No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia, and No. 15 Princeton defeating No. 2 Arizona, most brackets were already busted.

According to a report from the Associated Press, there were 658 perfect brackets left Thursday night in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge. Over 20 million brackets were busted on the first day alone.

ValleyCentral’s sports anchor and reporter Blake Holland is remaining optimistic after his bracket was busted Thursday.

Check out Blake’s bracket below:

Are you one of the few with a perfect bracket? We would love to hear. Share your bracket to news@kveo.com