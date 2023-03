EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City gets past San Benito in the 2nd Annual Luis “Louie” Alamia Baseball Tournament.

The Rattlers beat the Greyhounds 6-4.

Rio Grande City scored five of its six runs in the first two innings. The Greyhounds made it interesting in the top of the fourth, getting as close as 5-3.

Rio Grande City improves to 9-5-2 on the season. San Benito now falls to 8-6.