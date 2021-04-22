MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?

Editor’s Note: The Texas Department of State Health Services releases new zip-code level data on a weekly basis. The maps below reflect data as of April 19, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As millions of Texans receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots, KXAN is keeping track of vaccination rates across the state. Click here for the latest statewide vaccination numbers.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services only counts people aged 16 and older when determining the vaccine coverage rate.

The maps below show the percentage of residents in each zip code who have been fully vaccinated. Hover over the maps to display data specific to each zip code.

Please note that data may not be available in all zip codes due to redacted information and/or anomalies in the data. Population figures are taken from census estimates from 2017, the most recently available for zip code-level data.

The map below shows the percentage of people fully vaccinated in each zip code in Texas. Hover over the map to show the data, or use the search function in the top left to look for a specific zip code.