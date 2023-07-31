HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manuel Dominguez aka Manny Coffins is a local veteran who served two tours to Iraq.

He is also a published author, actor, and chef and has been in several movies such as:

A Night In Old Mexico

El Camión De La Muerte

Limpiando El Territorio

Zona De Infierno

El Gran Asalto Al Mas Duro

Milagros En Blue Jeans

Ella Baila Sola

Manny has published “Demonic: A Fear Not Trained For” and “Coffin Nails: Short Stories”.

His books are available for purchase online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Barnes and Noble, Kindle, and other various sites.

