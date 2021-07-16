Manhole collapse in Harlingen prompts temporary road closure

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen is advising the community of road closures due to a manhole collapse.

The incident took place at the E Buchanan and 9th Street.

The city advises roads will be closed to all traffic until 5 p.m. Friday.

For any questions or concerns contact Public Works – Engineering Department at (956) 216-5280.

