Manhole collapse in Harlingen prompts temporary road closure

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen is advising the community of road closures due to a manhole collapse.

The incident took place at the E Buchanan and 9th Street.

Please be advised that E Buchanan & 9th will be closed to all thru traffic effective immediately until 5 p.m. today due to a manhole collapse.



The city advises roads will be closed to all traffic until 5 p.m. Friday.





For any questions or concerns contact Public Works – Engineering Department at (956) 216-5280.