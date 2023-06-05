Fher Olvera, signer of the Mexican pop rock band Mana, performs during a concert in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mexican legendary rock band MANÁ announced a show from their Mexico Lindo y Querido will be in the Rio Grande Valley.

The band announced eight new shows to their tour on Monday, according to a news release from Bert Ogden Arena.

The Valley concert will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Among the other new shows is a second performance in the Austin area.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. time at ticketmaster.com.