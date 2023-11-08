McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were sentenced to federal prison after selling methamphetamine to an undercover DEA agent, documents revealed.

Marlen Berenice Roman-Montoya was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a count of selling/distributing a controlled substance, federal records show.

Co-defendant Isaac Cruz-Reyes was sentenced Nov. 2 after pleading guilty to the same charge, receiving a sentence of 60 months in prison.

On July 1, 2022, DEA agents learned that a person known as “Cocho” was seeking buyers for multiple pounds of meth, a criminal complaint stated.

An undercover agent reached out to “Cocho,” and negotiated a purchase of 11 pounds of cocaine for $11,500.

On July 5, 2022, agents set up surveillance at the 2500 block of W. Military Highway in McAllen. At 3 p.m., Roman-Montoya reached out to the undercover agent, saying she was on the way. According to the complaint, a Ford-150 driven by Cruz-Reyes arrived 10 minutes later, with Roman-Montoya in the passenger seat.

The agent approached the truck, stating they agreed upon five kilograms of “helado,” which is slang for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Roman-Montoya handed a backpack to Cruz-Reyes, which he held on his lap. The agent opened the backpack showing several clear plastic bags containing a white substance.

The agent asked if he could take the backpack with the meth, or if they wanted the money first, to which Roman-Montoya said it did not matter. The agent then took the backpack and began walking towards their vehicle. Shortly afterwards, agents in the area approached and arrested both Cruz-Reyes and Roman-Montoya.

In total, agents seized 11 pounds methamphetamine.

The two signed plea agreements that dismissed an additional count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.