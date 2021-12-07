Man, woman charged for fatal Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting in Edinburg that left one man dead.

Daniel Miranda, Jr., 19, and Monica Acosta, 44, are facing charges related to the shooting death of Anthony Maldonado, 23, who died on Sunday.

Officers found Maldonado dead shortly after being called to Sarah Evans Street in Edinburg on Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard several gunshots and saw a black car speeding away from the scene turning south on MonMack Road.

Police arrested Miranda and Acosta on Monday in connection with the incident. They were arraigned on Tuesday for these charges.

Miranda is charged with capital murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of meth, cocaine, and marijuana. His total bond is $1.735 million.

Acosta is charged with hindering an apprehension or prosecution, tampering with evidence, and possession of meth, cocaine, and marijuana. Her total bond is $235 thousand.