HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a felony warrant on a wanted male in Brownsville, Thursday.

Randall George Johnstun Jr., 19, had two outstanding warrants for Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony, and Robbery, a 2nd-degree felony, out of the 107th District Court.

Deputies made entry at Johnstun’s residence on Reyna Street in Brownsville; they were able to apprehend him after finding him under a pile of clothes.

Johnstun was uncooperative and caused a scuffle. He received an additional charge of Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Johnstun was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.