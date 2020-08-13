Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Man with sexual related conviction arrested in Roma

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A record check from U.S. Border Patrol agents led to the arrest of a man with previous sexual related convictions.

According to a news release, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested four undocumented immigrants on Wednesday night. The four suspects were attempting to cross to the United States near the city of Roma.

Dagoberto SAJCHE-Ajche, from Guatemala, had previous arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago, Illinois, according to the release.

A judge found SAJCHE-Ajche guilty and had sentenced him to three-years confinement.

