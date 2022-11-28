LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities alleged tried to smuggle 121 pounds of marijuana was arrested last week, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

Alan Torres-Chavez was taken into custody on Nov. 24 near Los Indios area on charges of possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, joined by U.S. Border Patrol agents, allegedly encountered Torres-Chavez while attempting to cross with large bundles of marijuana “but he jumped over the border wall and fled the scene,” according to Sheriff Eric Garza’s office.

A few moments later, Torres-Chavez was caught with no further incident and taken to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, the sheriff’s office stated.

The large bundles tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 121.5 pounds, authorities said.