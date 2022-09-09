SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident.

Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show.

The records also show that Salinas has been arrested three times on charges of escaping custody or confinement.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the crash occurred nearly five months ago.

At 8 p.m. on April 22, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was advised of a rollover crash north of Sullivan City on El Pinto Road, north of Amarillo Drive.

The trooper arrived to the scene, noted that it was a “major crash” involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles had rolled over. The trooper made contact with officers with the Sullivan City Police Department, who stated the driver of a 2010 Nissan Maxima fled the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Renato Villalon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan who fled the scene was identified as Salinas. According to the complaint, Salinas eventually returned to the crash scene and “showed signs of intoxication.”

According to a narrative and diagram provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Villalon’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The air bag module showed a speed of 76 mph five seconds prior to the crash.

Salinas’ vehicle turned left on El Pinto Road from La Santa Maria Street. In an attempt to avoid hitting Salinas’ car, Villalon was said to have made an evasive action, striking Salinas’ car and rolling over.

A DPS toxicology report showed that Villalon tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Salinas was transported to McAllen Medical Center for a blood sample, where he was “able to escape custody” and flee from the hospital.

Authorities searched the area for several hours but could not locate him.

HISTORY OF ESCAPE

Records show Salinas was released from the Hidalgo County jail 18 days prior to the accident after being arrested on charges of evading arrest.

Records also show that Salinas was convicted on a previous escape from confinement charge after being detained for traffic warrants in 2010.

In 2013, ValleyCentral reported that Salinas was wanted for escaping from police and abandoning 500 pounds of marijuana.

In 2014, Salinas was sentenced to three years in state jail for possession of over 50 pounds of marijuana and escaping confinement.

At 7:27 p.m. on July 21, 2022, a trooper was contacted in reference to a vehicle crash at the 1800 block of Cedro Street in Sullivan City.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, it was determined to be a domestic dispute with neighbors and not a vehicle crash.

The troopers made contact with a man, later identified as Salinas, and it was discovered that he had three active felony warrants. He was placed under arrest and placed in the front seat of the patrol vehicle.

While in the vehicle, Salinas used an auxiliary cable inside the vehicle to “unbuckle from his safety belt” and opened the door in an attempt to evade arrest. As a result, he was charged with escaping arrest, again, the complaint stated.

Salinas bond was reduced to $43,000, records show.