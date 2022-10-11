RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man claiming to pick up his sister from school grounds was arrested Tuesday after a security guard at Rio Grande City High School spotted an AR-15 rifle in his vehicle, according to school district officials.

“The suspect had an AR-15 in the front seat of his vehicle and was immediately spotted by our security guard at the entrance to the school grounds at the guard house,” the district said.

At about 4:45 p.m., the security guard notified the Rio Grande City Grulla campus police department, who arrested the man, officials from the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District posted on social media Tuesday evening.

“It is important to note that, at no point in time, were our children in danger, as this individual did not come in close or direct contact with any of our precious students and staff,” the district stated in its Facebook post.

The suspect’s identity has not be released to the public but he “is now awaiting official processing,” the district said.