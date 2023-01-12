CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man.

Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple outstanding warrants, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

Deputies were able to confirm that Aparicio had outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated out of Cameron County.

He also had two outstanding warrants for a parole violation and the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Aparicio was taken into custody, transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, the release stated.