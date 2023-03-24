EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who called authorities saying he killed his wife was sentenced for murder.

Ismael Meza Medrano was sentenced to 45 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

On March 17, 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in rural Edinburg from a man saying that he killed his wife, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was identified as Medrano’s wife, Maria Elena Garza. Medrano was treated for self-sustained injuries.

The indictment states that Medrano killed Garza by strangling her with his hand.

Nearly a year later on March 16, Medrano was found guilty by a jury. As part of his sentence, Medrano was given a jail credit of 364 days.