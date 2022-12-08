BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death, which happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on FM511 north of Florida Road in Brownsville.

The unidentified male pedestrian died at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on FM 511,” DPS officials stated. “A pedestrian was walking northbound on FM 511 in the middle of the road.”

The Ford struck and killed the pedestrian, authorities said.

“The driver of the Ford stopped to render aid,” DPS added.