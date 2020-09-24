Man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested at Anzalduas International Bridge

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

ANZALDUAS, Texas (KVEO) — A 48-year-old man wanted for sexual assault was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge on Monday.

According to authorities, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers referred a pick-up truck arriving from Mexico for secondary inspection, after an initial check showed a possible match with an outstanding warrant.

The driver, identified as Jesus Hernandez Resendez from Edinburg, was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge from the San Juan Police Department.

Hernandez Resendez was arrested and turned over to the custody of San Juan police.