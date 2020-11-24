Suspect wanted by police shot during foot chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An officer with the Harlingen Police Department attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony warrant on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harlingen Police the officer recognized the suspect as wanted for the warrant.

The suspect bailed out from his vehicle on Tree Top Road near Louisiana Avenue. He bailed out from his vehicle which rolled into a canal bank. The suspect then ran through a neighborhood and stole a truck striking two police units.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Cameron County deputies opened fire on the suspect. He was struck by a bullet and fled on foot until apprehended by authorities on Findley Drive and Pittman Avenue.

He was transported by EMS to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. His condition is not known.

Authorities have the scene blocked off.