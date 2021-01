HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Crime Stopper is searching for man wanted on assault charges.

According to a post, officials are looking for Cesar Zuniga Lopez, 33, for assault of a family/ household member with previous conviction.

Zuniga Lopez was last seen in Edinburg, said authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hidalgo Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.