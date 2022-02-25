MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has arrested a man that was wanted in a murder investigation.

HCSO had been on the search for Obed Peña, 27, since Oct. 19, 2021.

Peña was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Feb. 25, 2022, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the following statement on Peña’s arrested.

On February 24, 2022, Mexican authorities coordinated with CBP to turn over the 24-year-old man at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. CBP officers secured Pena and escorted him to the secure secondary area where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active felony arrest warrant from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, deputies responded to a convenience store on FM 492 and HWY 107 regarding a disturbance.

Deputies were later informed that the victims of the gunshots had been taken to a nearby hospital and that one had died upon arrival.

The victim was identified as Leonardo Veliz, 22, by officials.

Witnesses at the location told deputies they saw several men with handguns fighting in the parking lot. One witness also reported hearing multiple gunshots right before the suspects drove away speeding.

Authorities later made four arrests in connection to the investigation. Jose Maria Victoria Jr., 21, is accused of murdering Veliz. Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 21, Angel Mata, 18, and Jonathan Mora, 19, are charged with hiding firearms used in the murder.

Peña was then identified as the remaining suspect.

He will be charged with one count of criminal attempt murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Peña’s arraignment is pending.