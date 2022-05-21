MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for assault.

Ricardo Pichardo, 31, is wanted for assault (class A misdemeanor) and assault, impeding airway (third degree felony,) according to a release from McAllen PD.

At 8:29 p.m. on May 17, a woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her. The victim is said to have known the suspect.

Warrants were then issued in the McAllen Municipal Court for Pichardo’s arrest.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches in height, approximately 175 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956)-687-TIPS (8477), or through the “P3” mobile app.