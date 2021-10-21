Man wanted in McAllen for aggravated assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jorge Alejandro Palos Cantu, 30, is wanted for aggravated assault, a 2nd-degree felony. An arrest warrant was issued in McAllen Municipal Court, according to a media release from McAllen Police Department.

Cantu’s description is included below:

Hispanic

About 5 feet, 6 inches in height

About 135 pounds

Medium complexion

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Multiple tattoos on stomach, arms and neck

Known as “Flaco” and “Demonio”

Cantu was last known to be driving a grey hatchback passenger vehicle.

Those with information on Cantu are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward, per the release.