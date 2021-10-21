Man wanted in McAllen for aggravated assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jorge Alejandro Palos Cantu, 30, is wanted for aggravated assault, a 2nd-degree felony. An arrest warrant was issued in McAllen Municipal Court, according to a media release from McAllen Police Department.

Cantu’s description is included below:

  • Hispanic
  • About 5 feet, 6 inches in height
  • About 135 pounds
  • Medium complexion
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Multiple tattoos on stomach, arms and neck
  • Known as “Flaco” and “Demonio”

Cantu was last known to be driving a grey hatchback passenger vehicle.

Those with information on Cantu are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward, per the release.

