Man wanted in arson investigation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville officials are searching for a man wanted in connection to an arson investigation.

The Brownsville Police Department in collaboration with the Brownsville Fire Department is looking for Jose Rafael Gandarilla-Cruz, 21.

The incident took place at 1351 E. Jefferson Street at the Rey Press Apartments on June 20. Police say Gandarilla-Cruz set fire to a vehicle and the flames later reached the building.

Gandarilla-Cruz was last seen driving a gray Pontiac Aztek said officials.

Anyone with information to whereabouts of Gandarilla-Cruz is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).