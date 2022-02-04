ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for a series of burglaries.

Alton PD’s Investigation Division is currently investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at La Mexico Store located at 1701 N. Alton Blvd., according to a post from Alton PD.

Police obtained surveillance videos showing the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (956) – 432 – 0700, or Alton Crime Stoppers at (956) – 585- 8477.