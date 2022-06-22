HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A 24-year-old man is wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for violence against family.

Juan Antonio Rico, 24, is being charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and is wanted by the HCSO.

Rico is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5’11 tall, and weighing 230 lbs.

His last known location was in Sullivan, Texas.

The HCSO is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call their office at 956-383-8114. Anonymous calls can also be made through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477. Information that leads to an arrest may qualify you for a reward.