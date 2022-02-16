HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material.

Jaziel Aaron Leija, 27, is wanted by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for the charge of publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material.

Leija is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known location was in McAllen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-338-8114. To remain anonymous, contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477.