BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man accused of stealing a lawn mower.

The man is considered a person of interest in a theft that occurred on May 29 at the 2000 block of E. Taylor Street.

Video captured by the homeowner shows a man walking into the backyard and taking a lawn mower from the residence.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS(8477). One can also use the P3 mobile app to submit a tip. All calls remain anonymous.