MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCEntral) — McAllen police are searching for a man accused of auto theft.

Eric Roberto Garza, 30, is wanted on a warrant for auto theft, a state jail felony, a release from McAllen PD stated.

Garza is described as 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a weight of 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the release stated.

Garza is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on July 3 at the 800 block of Datepalm Avenue in which the victim reported his vehicle stolen.

Those with information are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956)-687-TIPS(8477). Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the P3 mobile app.