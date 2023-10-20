BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a string of burglaries in the unincorporated community of El Ranchito, outside of San Benito.

Carlos Abrego/Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s news release, the primary suspect is identified as 30-year-old Carlos Abrego. The last known address of the burglary linked to Abrego was at the 3600 block of Montalvo St. in San Benito.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Abrego, according to the sheriff.

He has been seen driving a white passenger vehicle in the San Benito area.

Call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551 if you have any information regarding Abrego’s whereabouts.