(Brownsville PD)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a wheelchair from a hospital.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the man is considered a person of interest in a theft that occurred at Valley Baptist Medical Center (located at 1040 W. Jefferson.)

Video shows the man in the bed of a Dodge pickup truck, before hopping out of the back and entering the emergency room.

The man then grabbed a wheelchair and left the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS, or by submitting a tip using the P3 mobile app.