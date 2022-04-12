BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a wheelchair from a hospital.
According to a post by Brownsville PD, the man is considered a person of interest in a theft that occurred at Valley Baptist Medical Center (located at 1040 W. Jefferson.)
Video shows the man in the bed of a Dodge pickup truck, before hopping out of the back and entering the emergency room.
The man then grabbed a wheelchair and left the location.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS, or by submitting a tip using the P3 mobile app.