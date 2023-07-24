BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for stealing mail from a number of locations around town.

The man was captured on different surveillance cameras from various locations taking resident’s mail from their mail boxes.

At one apartment complex the man was seen driving a red Chevrolet Spark and taking the mail during the middle of the day and again at 2 a.m.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).