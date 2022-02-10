BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for stealing an iPhone from Best Buy has been identified.

Juan Jose Guadalupe Garcia, 27, is wanted for theft, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department.

Garcia is accused of walking into a Best Buy and taking an iPhone from the display case, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS(8477). All calls remain anonymous and information provided could lead to a cash reward.

One can also submit a tip by using the following link.